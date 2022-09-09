Canadians pay tribute to the queen
In the past, she referred to Canada as home. Her death sent shock waves across the country. 7 Action News visited Windsor, Ontario Thursday to see how she’s being remembered just over the bridge.
A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M
HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn't ready to walk away from the NFL just yet. The Super Bowl champion, who'd put his NFL career on hold to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital to fulfil doctorate requirements, is hoping for one more football season before retiring this winter. He requested a five-month leave of absence from the residency program, which began on Monday. "It kind of fits perfectly with the beginning of football season," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "So I don
GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f
John Tortorella hasn't been impressed with the Flyers' locker-room culture so far.
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt
Atlanta United will be without star striker Josef Martinez when it hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. Atlanta announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old Venezuelan, who leads the MLS club in scoring with eight goals this season, has been suspended for one game "for conduct detrimental to the team." While the club did not detail the misbehaviour, reports said he had been involved in a locker-room altercation with coach Gonzalo Pineda following Sunday's 2-1 loss in Portland with Martinez scoring for Atla
REGINA — Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio showed why his teammates believe in him when he drilled a 55-yard field goal late in Sunday’s game to give the Blue Bombers a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Liegghio, who also handles the punting duties, was relieved of the kicking role midway through last season and replaced by veteran Sergio Castillo. Liegghio returned to both roles this season but has struggled at times. In a 20-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 11, he missed a
HERNING, Denmark — Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijin
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the
TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q
NDP MP Peter Julian is asking the federal government to conduct "a thorough audit" of Hockey Canada's finances dating back to 2016. The request, made in a letter to Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge on Tuesday, references thousands of dollars in expenses attributed to the sport's national governing body, including high-end dinners, luxurious hotel suites and championship rings for board members. A member of House of Commons' heritage committee, which has been examining the federation since an ex
There will be a new look on the sideline in Week 1 of the NFL season with a record-tying 10 new head coaches. The overhaul of nearly one-third of the league matches the previous high reached in 1978, 1997 and 2006. The new crop includes five retreads looking to bounce back after getting fired from their last head-coaching job and five first-time coaches. They take over varying situations with Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Las Vegas’ Josh McDaniels taking over 2021 playoff teams in their second cha
HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw
Runners in Winnipeg laced up at Assiniboine Park on Sunday morning for a mini-marathon to raise money for a maternity department at a hospital in Gaza. "Winnipeg is such a great city, and we're always ready to help anybody that's in need," said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, during a Saturday interview with guest host Keisha Paul on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show. The event — called Run for Palestine — initially began in London, Ont., said Zeid.
The Mann Cup is finally back after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Langley Thunder, representing the British Columbia-based Western Lacrosse Association, will play the Peterborough Lakers of Ontario's Major Series Lacrosse in a best-of-seven series starting Friday. Thunder forward Curtis Dickson said that he's relieved that the storied trophy will once again be contested. "Kids are always at our games, whether it's Langley games, whether it's Lakers games, wherever else," sa
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career
Canada coach Henry Paul knows there is no margin for error at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. The tournament features the "winner takes all" knockout format introduced four years ago at the tournament in San Francisco, with a single loss taking teams out of championship contention. The 24-country men's field in Cape Town sees 10th-seeded Canada open against No. 23 Zimbabwe on Friday with the winner facing No. 7 France in the round of 16. In contrast, stops on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens
The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin
CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game