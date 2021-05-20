Canadians make connections on Finnish reality show
Two Canadians recently participated in a reality dating show in Finland for women looking for a man connected to farming. The Canadians didn’t find love, but made a connection with their heritage.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brain Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Wednesday night. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games. Rogers (6-2) gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen's sixth-inning homer. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two. He has 104 strikeouts through 16 big league starts. Yimi Garcia finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save in nine chances. Garcia stranded two when Andrew Knapp hit a game-ending flyout to the wall in right-center that was a few feet from winning it for the Phillies. Zach Eflin (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games. Anderson hit a go-ahead home run leading off the second inning, driving a 93 mph sinker. Eflin retired 12 of his next 13 batters before Miguel Rojas doubled leading off the sixth and scored on Duvall’s one-out single. After McCutchen's seventh homer, a drive just inside the left-field foul pole, the Marlins opened the seventh with three singles that loaded the bases off Brandon Kintzler, including Rogers’ first big league hit. Chisholm greeted Sam Coonrod with a swinging bunt single that scored Garrett Cooper. Phillies manager Joe Girardi argued that Cooper left the baseline when catcher Knapp tried to apply the tag, but to no avail. DEFENSE The Phillies entered near the major-league average with 22 errors. In the first, Bryce Harper broke back on Duvall’s lazy ball that fell in front of the hard-charging right fielder for a single. The Marlins didn’t score in the frame, but it did force Eflin to throw additional pitches. Girardi said prior to the game that Philadelphia’s defense needed to improve. “Giving extra outs is a recipe for disaster,” he said. “The most precious commodity in the game is outs. You don’t want to give any away and don’t want to give any to the other team. Defense shows up when games are close. A lot of times it makes your starter throw more innings, and it magnifies a lot of different things.” TRAINER’S ROOM Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto (left wrist bone bruise) missed his third straight contest. ... SS Didi Gregorius (right elbow), on the 10-day IL since May 14, took some ground balls prior to the game but didn’t throw. UP NEXT The teams wrap up the three-game series on Thursday night, with Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.06) facing Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 3.68). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press
The most no-hitters thrown in a season since 1900 is seven. It is May.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help put Memphis ahead to stay and the Grizzlies eliminated the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night in the first Western Conference play-in game. The Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers, who played later Wednesday night for the No. 7 seed, for the No. 8 seed Friday night and a first-round series starting Sunday against the top-seeded Utah Jazz. Memphis is trying to snap a skid of three straight seasons without a postseason berth. Jonas Valanciunas had a season-high 23 rebounds and 23 points for Memphis. Ja Morant added 20 points and six assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points. DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay each scored 20 points as the Spurs lost their fifth straight. Dejounte Murray had his fifth triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Keldon Johnson added 11 and Jacob Poeltl 10. The Spurs last led 83-81 on Johnson's 3 with 6:55 left. Brooks started his scoring spurt with the Grizzlies trailing 80-79, and his driving 5-footer with 5:57 to go put Memphis ahead to stay at 85-83. Memphis pulled out all the stops possible in a pandemic in the biggest home game since the Grizzlies' last playoff appearance in 2017 against these very Spurs. Inside the FedExForum, capacity was doubled to 40% with a sellout of 7,019 fans, and a yellow towel proclaiming “NXT UP MEMPHIS” was on each seat. Rapper Al Kapone performed outside during halftime and was shown on the video board with fans joining in waving towels when he sang “Whoop That Trick.” In five playoff series between these teams, the Spurs swept three of the four San Antonio won. Memphis' only series victory came in 2011 as the then-No. 8 seed, the start of seven straight playoff seasons for the Grizzlies. Those players are long gone with Mike Conley now with the Jazz and Marc Gasol with the Lakers. On this night, the Grizzlies' next generation took over with a roster that was the second-youngest at the start of this season and Jackson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2018, along with Morant, the second overall draft pick in 2019 and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. The Grizzlies led 38-19 after the first quarter. Gay dunked late in the first quarter, starting the Spurs on a 22-3 run that pulled them within 41-39 of the Grizzlies. But Morant ended Memphis' cold spurt with a dunk, and Memphis led 56-49 at halftime. The teams each scored 16 points in the third as this game turned into a battle. Memphis took a 72-65 lead into the fourth quarter. TIP-INS Spurs: San Antonio finished 7-32 when trailing after three quarter. ... Murray had his fifth triple-double, most for the Spurs since David Robinson in 1993-94. ... DeRozan led the Spurs in scoring this season and in all but one of their final six games. But he was just 1 of 11 shooting in the first half and finished 5 of 21 from the floor. ... Poeltl tied his career-high with five blocks. Grizzlies: Memphis improved to 35-11 when leading after three. ... Valanciunas had his 50th double-double this season during the second quarter. He also had his sixth career game with 20 or more points and 20 or more rebounds and fourth this season, most in the NBA. Only Zach Randolph has more in franchise history with 11. ... Kyle Anderson matched his career-high with four blocks. ... Grayson Allen returned after missing seven games with a left abdominal strain. UP NEXT The Spurs go into the offseason with coach Gregg Popovich having more time to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics as head coach of the U.S. team. ___ Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Texas Rangers, the team the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner pitched one inning for last season. Kluber, who has never thrown a no-hitter, has nine strikeouts, and has thrown 64 of 93 pitches for strikes. The only runner for the Rangers was Charlie Culberson, who drew a one-out walk in the third. There have already been five no-hitters in the big leagues this season, including Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. There haven't been no-hitters thrown on consecutive days since 1969. The first no-hitter this season was April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history against the Rangers in Texas. Kluber was making his second start at the Rangers’ retractable roof stadium. The two-time AL Cy Young winner threw just one inning in his only season with the Rangers, tearing a muscle in his shoulder during his lone start last July in the third game played in the $1.2 billion stadium. The injury didn’t require surgery but ended his season. That scoreless inning cost the Rangers nearly $8 million — his prorated pay of $6,851,852 after they got him in a December 2019 trade from Cleveland, and the $1 million buyout of a 2021 club option. Kluber then became a free agent and signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Yankees. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a double and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday night. Gausman (4-0) didn't allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart led off the fifth with a double, and Cincinnati managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers. Tyler Rogers put a couple of runners on in the Reds ninth but worked out of it. The Giants got a great outing from a starter in beating the Reds for the third straight night. Logan Webb threw six shutout innings Monday in a 6-3 win, and Anthony DeSclafani permitted one run over seven innings in a 4-2 victory Tuesday. Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco. Posey padded the lead with a bases-loaded double in the ninth, one of his three hits. Two starts removed from his no-hitter May 7 against Cleveland, left-hander Wade Miley (4-4) gave up a run and six hits through 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati. TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: INF Wilmer Flores was put on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain sustained while running the bases Tuesday night. ... Donovan Solano (calf strain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL and started at second base. Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was absent from the starting lineup for the fifth straight game with a bruised heel. INF/OF Nick Senzel is also banged up and didn't start. Moustakas has pinch-hit the last two nights. ... With 1B Joey Votto also sidelined, backup catcher Tyler Stephenson got the start at first base with a mitt borrowed from Moustakas. UP NEXT Cincinnati sends right-hander Tyler Mahle (2-1) to the mound to face old friend Johnny Cueto (2-1) in the finale of the four-game series Thursday afternoon. Cueto spent his first eight seasons with the Reds and earned the first of his two All-Star selections with them in 2014. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press