Vancouver's Park Board is reminding residents to be respectful of the cute, curious bunnies taking over Jericho Beach in Kitsilano. Jo Fitzgibbons, a planner with the City of Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, said while the rabbits won't run away from humans when they come near, people should still avoid getting too close. "It's totally okay to admire the bunnies from a safe distance," she said. "Don't approach them and get in their space." One of the biggest issues with the rabbits at Je