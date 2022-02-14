Canadian police arrest, prepare to open border bridge

The officers moved in after a tense standoff between Canadian police and demonstrators since Friday when a court order and threats of arrest failed to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, which entered its sixth day on Sunday.

"Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area," Windsor Police said in a Twitter post early on Sunday, without saying how many had been arrested.

Police stepped up their presence with more than 50 vehicles, including cruisers, buses and an armored car on Sunday, as the number of protesters dropped to around 45 from roughly 100 on Saturday.

Windsor Police tweeted "there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity."