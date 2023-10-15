Canadian organization offers aid amidst Gaza conflict
Accounts of how medical aid is being provided to civilians caught in the Gaza conflict and how Canadians can show their support.
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
The footage appears to show Israeli troops shooting and throwing grenades from Defender-class boats at Hamas fighters who have fallen from their boat.
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
Iran said it will intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources told the Axios news agency.
New York Assemblyman Zohran K. Mamdani of Queens said that he had also been arrested and called on Schumer to "publicly support a ceasefire in Gaza."
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
Israeli fighter jets are striking Hizbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon as tensions rise along the border.
The start of the summer had been filled with hope. Burnley had just beaten Liverpool in the FA Cup final, thanks to a goal by England international Bert Freeman.
When he heard that Hamas militants were attacking a music festival his family was attending, Ben said Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, for his mother.
Israel has launched an air strike against Syria's Aleppo Airport late on Saturday that put it out of service, the Syrian defence ministry said. "The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage to the airport and it being out of service," the ministry added. The airport just got to service on Saturday after simultaneous missile attacks by Israeli forces on the airports in Syria's capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo had damaged the runways and put both hubs out of service on Thursday.
Video shows Gaza residents walking the streets with what belongings they can carry as they try to flee to the southern region amid orders from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urging residents to relocate. CNN’s Nada Bashir reports.
Islanders supporting Israelis and Palestinians gathered in downtown Charlottetown in separate vigils this week.On Friday at the Charlottetown cenotaph, Islanders attended a candlelight village for Israelis who have died in the conflict. It was hosted by the P.E.I. Jewish community.On Saturday, the P.E.I. Muslim Society hosted in solidarity with Palestinians at the same site.It's been a week since Hamas launched a surprise attack that saw more than 1,300 Israeli civilians killed and more than a h
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to impose sanctions on Qatar for continuing to host the Hamas leaders who directed the attack on Israel.
When Hamas terrorists floated over the heavily-fortified border with Israel using motorised paragliders, it struck Western intelligence as a sign that the brutal assault which followed could not have been planned entirely within Gaza.
CNN’s Kim Brunhuber speaks with Harel Chorev, a Senior Researcher of Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University, about how Hamas is using tunnels to hide.
Joe Biden said the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza was a “priority” as Israel called on the entire population of the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate ahead of a ground offensive.
CNN’s Sam Kiley examines how Hamas pulled off the assault on Israel and the shadowy mastermind behind the series of atrocities.
Russia has asked the United Nations Security Council to vote Monday on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism. Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday no changes had been made to the text since it was given to the 15-member body on Friday and that he expected the vote to be scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Monday. The one-page draft resolution also calls for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need.
A Reuters videographer killed in Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon was laid to rest in his hometown Saturday in a funeral procession attended by hundreds of people. Draped in a Lebanese flag, Issam Abdallah’s body was carried on a stretcher through the streets of the southern town of Khiam, from his family’s home to the local cemetery. Dozens of journalists and Lebanese lawmakers attended the funeral.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Desperate Palestinians scrambled for escape from northern Gaza on Saturday or huddled by the thousands at a hospital in the target zone in hopes it would be spared, as Israel intensified warnings of an imminent offensive by air, ground and sea following Hamas militants’ deadly rampage in Israel a week ago. While workers at an Israeli military base continued efforts through the Jewish Sabbath to identify the more than 1,300 people killed in the Oct. 7 assault, Isr