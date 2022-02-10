Canadian Olympic hockey teams facing opposite issues in Beijing

Hockey Canada's two submissions in Beijing have vastly different identities, and therefore opposite concerns as well.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK, as I mentioned, the Olympics, underway. I'm covering Canada so I'm going to talk about Canada. I apologize to any American viewers. Um, let's do some impressions.

And I think, actually, they play off each other reasonably well when considering the strengths and weaknesses of both teams. I actually think they have opposite problems. With the Canadian women, who I think are the second best team based on performance even though they're the only undefeated team, or at least the team in the strong group that's undefeated. The winners of group A. I mean, they got outplayed by the Americans in that first game. And they look dangerously thin on defense.

They only have two returnees, Renata Fast and Jocelyne Larocque, and they look like the only ones who could really stand up to the pressure. But the skill up front, the high skill, the top 6 skill, I don't think anyone including the United States can match that. Now, the men have the opposite problem. They got first line problems. They've only played one game so this is, again, very early. But at first line of Eric Staal, who's returning after 12 years to the Olympic stage, Josh Ho-Sang, and Mason McTavish, I mean, they just didn't look like a team that was going-- or a line that was going to be dominant in this tournament.

They didn't look like they had that. Or certainly what Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Fillier, Sarah Nurse, Brienne Decker-- or Brienne Jenner rather, what they have provided Canada on the women's side. So I feel like that's an issue for the men. It was-- It was going to be an issue. All the best players in the world are playing in the NHL of course, so finding those elite offensive players-- going to be a problem. But on the flip side, where the women have problems on defense, the Canadian men might have the best defense in the entire tournament.

Of course, they've got the number one overall pick in the NHL last summer in Owen Power. But Max Noreau and Mat Robinson, two of three returning players for Canada, might be the best two defensemen in the entire tournament or at least tandem. And then, they've got Mark Barberio, Jason Demers, guys who were recently in the NHL, it's a very strong defensive core for Canada. And it feels like the way we saw the first game play out, is that they're going to be in tight games where their depth might have to shine, and they might have to play very stingy defense.

So I feel like these two teams are going to be try to win-- trying to win gold medal and gold medals in different ways. Well, the Canadian women are going to be opportunistic, take their chances, and that's how they're going to try and win a gold medal. While the men are going to have to play lock down defense, lean on those great defensemen, and get scoring from all corners of their roster in order to outscore teams 2 to 1, 3 to 2.

One thing for the men that's sort of a blessing in disguise, Daniel Carr couldn't play so it opened the door for Kent Johnson, who, like Mason McTavish and Owen Power, represented Canada at the World Juniors, only 19 years old. I thought, with the exception of Eric O'Dell, that he was the best forward for Canada in the opening game. And he wasn't even supposed to be on the team. Pulled up from the taxi squad just before the start of the tournament. So a blessing in disguise there, he's not going anywhere. He's going to be playing in the tournament, I believe, until it concludes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 20 amazing last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that will still arrive on time

    The best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for her and him include Valentine's Day delivery gifts like Bouqs flowers, The Sill, Winc and Hunt A Killer.

  • UPDATE 2-S.Korea turns to self-treatment as Omicron fuels COVID surge

    South Korea said on Thursday patients with mild coronavirus symptoms will have to treat themselves, aiming to free up medical resources for more serious cases, as new infections hit a fresh high because of the fast spreading Omicron variant. South Korea has largely been a COVID-19 mitigation success story, thanks to aggressive testing and tracing, social distancing and mask wearing. But as the highly infectious but less deadly Omicron variant began spreading, the government this month started to shift its strategy away from testing and tracing and towards self-monitoring, diagnosis and at-home treatment.

  • Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for the heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported. The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last month in Estonia, a p

  • Key proposals in Major League Baseball labor negotiations

    NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the key areas in collective bargaining between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association ahead of the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, as obtained by The Associated Press. This is only a partial list of bargaining topics: FREE AGENCY MLB: Would keep existing system in which six seasons of major league service required. MLBPA: Would keep existing system, subject to agreement on its service time proposal. FREE AGENT DRAFT PICK COMPENSATI

  • EXPLAINER: Where could revelations about Trump records lead?

    Revelations that Donald Trump took government records with him to Mar-a-Lago are creating a political headache for the former president — and a potential legal one, too. House lawmakers have opened an investigation and the National Archives and Records Administration has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they'll do.

  • Surge of out-of-state donors boost Trump critic Cheney's campaign -but cannot vote for her

    When Idaho nurse Joan West received a fundraising mailer from U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, she saw a way to address her regret for having voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and her worry about the future of U.S. democracy: She wrote a $500 check. Cheney, of Wyoming, is the most high-profile of the nine congressional Republicans that former President Trump is trying to drive from office after they rejected his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. That high profile has attracted thousands of donors ranging from celebrities to average Americans like West, all hoping to help her fend off primary challengers, including a candidate endorsed by Trump and the Republican Party, which last week broke precedent and agreed to campaign against one of its own.

  • 10 NHL Insights and Observations: Johnny Gaudreau is feasting with Sutter at the helm

    This week we look at Johnny Gaudreau's resurgence under Darryl Sutter, parity, playoff races, underrated fourth lines, Dylan Larkin, and more.

  • READ: The arrest warrant for Tina Peters, the pro-Trump elections clerk accused of obstructing police in Mesa County, Colorado

    Tina Peters was accused of resisting a search warrant for her iPad, which authorities accuse her of using to illegally record a court hearing.

  • Super Bowl ticket prices are sliding as brokers wait on Los Angeles Rams fans to show up

    The "get in" price has fallen well below the bottom forecasted by secondary brokers earlier this week, and it's due to one team's unique situation.

  • Coffee and match control fuel Team GB’s return to winning ways in men’s curling

    Two more games to come over the weekend as the medal hopefuls find form again

  • Bruce Mouat impressed as ‘pretty relentless’ curlers bounce back against Norway

    Great Britain looked in top form in the evening session as they swept aside the Norwegians 8-3.

  • Dave Tippett was just a casualty of Ken Holland's mismanagement

    Dave Tippett was the Oilers' fall guy on Thursday but make no mistake, this mess falls completely on the shoulders of GM Ken Holland.

  • Ukrainian calls for 'No war in Ukraine,' challenging IOC rules on demonstrations

    Ukrainian Olympic athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych called for “No war in Ukraine” shortly after a skeleton run on Friday night.

  • It takes ‘62 professionals’ to create an episode of Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking show, report claims

    The aspiring chef is facing scrutiny over claims he ‘is to cooking what Posh is to singing’

  • Brie Larson says playing Captain Marvel is still 'the thrill of a lifetime' 3 years after her MCU debut

    Larson told Insider that playing the superhero is "the greatest honor" and she "had an amazing experience" filming the "Captain Marvel" sequel.

  • Experts Predict What the Housing Market Will Look Like in 2022

    Out-of-luck homebuyers who had hoped housing prices would finally drop in 2022 will be only partially satisfied in the coming year. It's almost universally accepted that the market will cool, but not...

  • Sebastian Vettel defends Michael Masi and hopes he stays on as race director

    Vettel, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has thrown his weight behind the under-fire Australian.

  • Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

    BANGKOK (AP) — An award-winning film director in Myanmar has been arrested almost a year after he was put on a wanted list for encouraging government employees to join in protests against military rule, a colleague and local media reported Thursday. Htun Zaw Win, whose professional name is Wyne, was arrested Wednesday at his apartment in Yangon after spending most of the past year on the run, said the colleague, who is also a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He spoke on condition

  • Warthog Escapes as Hunting Leopard Hesitates

    A warthog was able to make a run for it when a leopard that had stalked to within inches of the animal appeared to hesitate at the crucial moment.Jan Kriel, a ranger at Jock Safari Lodge, recorded video of the tense encounter as it gripped onlookers. It was posted first online back in 2019.“It shows why leopards are called the silent hunter. They creep right up to their potential prey. When the warthog saw the leopard and made a very hasty getaway, the leopard was in shock and didn’t know how to react,” Kriel told Storyful. Credit: Jan Kriel via Storyful

  • Catholic Bishops Indigenous Reconciliation Fund names its Board Of Directors

    (ANNews) – On January 28, 2022 it was announced by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) that the organization would be creating a new registered charity to advance healing and reconciliation initiatives. The Indigenous Reconciliation Fund will be operated by a six-member board of directors, which includes Wilton Littlechild, a former commissioner on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC). Other Indigenous people part of the board include: Giselle Marion, born and r