Canadian Olympic hockey teams facing opposite issues in Beijing

Hockey Canada's two submissions in Beijing have vastly different identities, and therefore opposite concerns as well.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK, as I mentioned, the Olympics, underway. I'm covering Canada so I'm going to talk about Canada. I apologize to any American viewers. Um, let's do some impressions.

And I think, actually, they play off each other reasonably well when considering the strengths and weaknesses of both teams. I actually think they have opposite problems. With the Canadian women, who I think are the second best team based on performance even though they're the only undefeated team, or at least the team in the strong group that's undefeated. The winners of group A. I mean, they got outplayed by the Americans in that first game. And they look dangerously thin on defense.

They only have two returnees, Renata Fast and Jocelyne Larocque, and they look like the only ones who could really stand up to the pressure. But the skill up front, the high skill, the top 6 skill, I don't think anyone including the United States can match that. Now, the men have the opposite problem. They got first line problems. They've only played one game so this is, again, very early. But at first line of Eric Staal, who's returning after 12 years to the Olympic stage, Josh Ho-Sang, and Mason McTavish, I mean, they just didn't look like a team that was going-- or a line that was going to be dominant in this tournament.

They didn't look like they had that. Or certainly what Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Fillier, Sarah Nurse, Brienne Decker-- or Brienne Jenner rather, what they have provided Canada on the women's side. So I feel like that's an issue for the men. It was-- It was going to be an issue. All the best players in the world are playing in the NHL of course, so finding those elite offensive players-- going to be a problem. But on the flip side, where the women have problems on defense, the Canadian men might have the best defense in the entire tournament.

Of course, they've got the number one overall pick in the NHL last summer in Owen Power. But Max Noreau and Mat Robinson, two of three returning players for Canada, might be the best two defensemen in the entire tournament or at least tandem. And then, they've got Mark Barberio, Jason Demers, guys who were recently in the NHL, it's a very strong defensive core for Canada. And it feels like the way we saw the first game play out, is that they're going to be in tight games where their depth might have to shine, and they might have to play very stingy defense.

So I feel like these two teams are going to be try to win-- trying to win gold medal and gold medals in different ways. Well, the Canadian women are going to be opportunistic, take their chances, and that's how they're going to try and win a gold medal. While the men are going to have to play lock down defense, lean on those great defensemen, and get scoring from all corners of their roster in order to outscore teams 2 to 1, 3 to 2.

One thing for the men that's sort of a blessing in disguise, Daniel Carr couldn't play so it opened the door for Kent Johnson, who, like Mason McTavish and Owen Power, represented Canada at the World Juniors, only 19 years old. I thought, with the exception of Eric O'Dell, that he was the best forward for Canada in the opening game. And he wasn't even supposed to be on the team. Pulled up from the taxi squad just before the start of the tournament. So a blessing in disguise there, he's not going anywhere. He's going to be playing in the tournament, I believe, until it concludes.