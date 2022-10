Newsflare

Pictures show Panya Khamrab, a former policeman that killed at least 34 people today (October 6) after storming into a nursery school in Nong Bua, Thailand. The video shows pictures of his wife and child, who were also murdered, as well as the horrific aftermath of the carnage, with bodies found at several buildings and in the street around the school The former police offer was suspended from the force several weeks ago for drug offences. His white Vigo pickup truck was found abandoned at a nearby home having been set alight.