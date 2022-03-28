Canadian men's soccer team qualifies for 1st World Cup since 1986
Canada's men's national soccer team defeated Jamaica 4-0, qualifying for their first FIFA World Cup since 1986. t
WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam
Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.
Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.
Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu
Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a
NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff
Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe
It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve
TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team announced Saturday. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000. Abruzzese was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the U.S. played. The 22-year-old