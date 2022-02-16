Canadian firepower will overwhelm United States in Olympic gold-medal showdown

Canada's women's hockey team has an embarrassment of offensive talents, making them strong favourites to reclaim the Olympic title from arch-rival United States in the gold-medal showdown.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We are not too far away from Team Canada and Team USA in the women's hockey gold medal final. Well, hey, guys, they said women's hockey doesn't belong at the Olympics. Sucks to suck. We're in for Canada-USA.

The joke's on us, I guess. We're going to watch it. I know I'm going to try to watch them. I'm going to try to stay up at the very least. Any predictions for Canada-USA? Could be anything, anything you want.

OMAR: Oh, I think Marie-Philip Poulin might have something huge take place. I think a lot of the-- I wouldn't say the focus has been on her, but I think we've all been waiting for, like, that miraculous, like, holy shit moment. And that's not to say that she's had a bad tournament. I think she's had, actually, a very effective and very leader-like-- leader-like tournament this entire Olympics so far.

But I wouldn't be surprised if Marie-Philip Poulin either one, gets-- scores the first goal of the game, or two, ends up getting the game winner. You know, she's a gamer. She-- you know, she performed-- performs in these huge moments. So, you know, she's definitely a player I'll be looking forward to seeing in that game.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, Cuth.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Canada's going to win. They got way, way, way more attacking talent. The Americans took it to them in that game a little bit, but with all that zone time-- plug-- they weren't able to muster much because they just don't have Poulin or Fillier or even Jamie Lee Rattray, who is Canada's 13th forward.

Like, it is an embarrassment of riches up front for Canada with this team. Gold is coming back to the Canadians, at least on the women's side. I don't know about that men's team so much. But--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I think this is-- they're going to reclaim gold here. They're really, really good. And Sara Fillier is the next one. So it's nice to see a passing of the torch.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Avry, go ahead.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I will say, like most here, I think Canada wins. And I think Sarah Fillier, she's been a dynamo since the first game of tournament. She's electric. So I will say-- I will call right here a Sarah Fillier hat trick in a 5-3 Canada win. And I will say--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Ooh.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I will say Fillier's first goal comes at the 35-second mark. Canada comes out flying, I think, in the gold medal game. I think Canada come out flying.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK.

OMAR: Yeah, I can see that.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: All right. OK.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: She scored-- she's-- I believe she scored on her first shift in the first two games. So that's, like-- there's some logic behind that prediction, for sure.

OMAR: Definitely.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: One player who we also need to shout out as well, who's been having a really great tournament, Sarah Nurse, as well. Established in history, as well-- I think she's going to go off in the gold medal game. I'll give her two goals. And I think Canada wins 4-1 over the United States.

I think Sarah Nurse ends up doing-- getting the job done. Not that Fillier won't. Not that Poulin won't. Not that of some of the other players won't for Team Canada. But i think Sarah nurse has-- I've thought about this today, like, we've talked about Poulin. We've talked about Fillier. We've talked about some of the other players.

I don't think Sarah Nurse has gotten her just due, pulling up the points that she's had. The only other player--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: She leads the tournament in scoring.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: She leads the tournament in scoring. Going for a record that Hayley Wickenheiser held in terms of points at this tournament. Like, this is somebody who we should be talking about way more when it comes to the Olympic term and this women's team. And I think she's going to go off in that gold medal game, in Black History Month, too. Of course, we got to shout out, of course. Sarah Nurse.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: [INAUDIBLE].

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes, of course.