How the Canadian division can redeem itself
John Matisz joins Justin Cuthbert to discuss the NHL’s North Division experiment, and how the Connor McDavid-Auston Matthews relationship could drive elite performance in the future.
Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Raptors rookies Jalen Harris and Malachi Flynn combined for 57 points in a thrilling loss to the Mavericks.
Forty-two per cent of those surveyed said they don't think Canadian athletes should compete in the Tokyo Games.
Doctors say Canadians need access to affordable, inclusive and local ways to get outside and exercise, so long as health care professionals deem it safe.
Hockey Canada announced Friday its roster of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders for the event, which starts May 21.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Diana Taurasi hit the 3-pointer, but had no buzzer to beat.
The Kentucky Derby winner (for now) is officially racing in the Preakness.
"There's nothing that makes sense about all of this, whether it be golf, tennis courts or basketball courts."
With a quartet of well-rounded squads in the Penguins, Capitals, Bruins and Islanders quartet, the East is going to be an absolute slog.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club. Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick. Tella slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark. Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar. Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish. With Fulham’s fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho. Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović will miss the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury, the Swedish soccer federation said Saturday. Ibrahimović limped out of AC Milan’s 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further tests on his injured left knee on Saturday. Milan released a statement saying that Ibrahimović will undergo “a conservative treatment of six weeks” and the Swedish soccer federation announced shortly afterward that the 39-year-old had told the national coach that he would not be fit in time for the tournament. “Today, Zlatan has informed Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer,” the federation said in a tweet. “Get excited Zlatan, we hope to see you on the football field again soon!” Ibrahimović came out of international retirement in March, five years after his last match for his country. He produced three assists in his first two starts upon his return, in wins over Georgia and Kosovo in World Cup qualifying. Euro 2020, which was postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off on June 11. Sweden’s first match is against Spain on June 14. It also plays Poland and Slovakia in Group E. Andersson confirmed that Ibrahimović had informed him earlier Saturday. “Of course, it feels sad, especially for Zlatan but also for us,” Andersson said in a statement. "I hope he is back on the field again as soon as possible.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend. Augsburg secured top-tier status with a 2-0 win over relegation rival Werder Bremen, which dropped into the playoff place ahead of the last round. Augsburg moved to 36 points, five clear of Bremen in the relegation zone. Arminia Bielefeld moved a point above Bremen with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim. Both Bielefeld and Bremen can still be overtaken by Cologne, which is a point behind Bremen after battling to a scoreless draw at Hertha. That was enough for Hertha to move to 35 points, four clear of the relegation zone, ensuring its survival after a season that didn’t go to plan. Hertha had been targeting European qualification. Mainz is also safe despite not playing on Saturday. Bo Svensson’s team hosts Borussia Dortmund on Sunday but cannot be caught on 36 points even if it loses its last two games. Eintracht Frankfurt’s hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a blow in a 4-3 defeat at last-place Schalke. It was just Schalke’s third win all season and it left Frankfurt fifth, a point behind German Cup winner Dortmund, which still has two games to play. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier club competition. Bayer Leverkusen qualified for the second-tier Europa League with a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin. Union capitalized on Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-1 defeat at home to Stuttgart to move seventh, which would secure qualification for the Conference League, UEFA’s new third-tier European competition. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic regained his cool after throwing his racket off the court in a grueling, rain-delayed 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 quarterfinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open on Saturday. Djokovic fought back from breaks of his serve in each of the final two sets to reach his eighth consecutive semifinal at the Foro Italico — where he has lifted the trophy five times, most recently last September when the tournament was moved to later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m just really, really glad to overcome this challenge,” Djokovic said. "It’s probably the toughest match of the year for me so far.” Djokovic didn’t have much time to rest before he faces home favorite Lorenzo Sonego later Saturday for a spot in the final. “I haven't played too many matches this year, so I don’t feel too exhausted,” Djokovic said. “I’m pumped to get another win today.” Sonego was backed by a loud crowd when he rallied past seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first Masters semifinal. Their match was washed out Friday. Fans were allowed to fill 25% of capacity as part of the Italian government’s reopening plan. It was Sonego’s second consecutive win over a top-10 player, after also eliminating No. 4 Dominic Thiem. “It's an emotional moment for me,” Sonego said. “I'm playing my best tennis.” Sonego routed Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 in their only previous meeting, in Vienna last year. Nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal was facing big-serving American Reilly Opelka in the other semifinal. In the women’s tournament, Karolina Pliskova reached her third consecutive Rome final with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Petra Martic. French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina 6-2, 7-5 to advance into the other semifinal later against 17-year-old American Coco Gauff. The Djokovic-Tsitsipas match began on Friday but was suspended overnight with Tsitsipas leading 2-1 in the second set and up a break — with play having already been interrupted for 3½ hours due to the intermittent rain. “It kind of felt like we played two matches,” Djokovic said. “The one yesterday, where he was a better player. He started also better today. I managed somehow to hold my nerves, break his serve in the important moments in the second and also third set. “Completely different conditions today: ball bouncing a bit more, coming to you," he added. “Yesterday it was really slow and muddy on the court.” Djokovic also went the distance to beat Tsitsipas in five sets in last year’s French Open semifinals. This year's French Open starts in two weeks and Djokovic, who has had a difficult start to the clay-court season, appeared frustrated at times with his game. Facing a break point early in the third set, Djokovic attempted a difficult drop shot that landed on top of the net cord and agonizingly bounced back into his side of the court — handing Tsitsipas a 2-1 lead. Djokovic reacted by throwing his racket angrily into the advertising boards lining the side of the court, which drew a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct from the chair umpire. Djokovic’s temper was also an issue during his second-round match this week against Taylor Fritz, when he fumed at the umpire for not stopping play soon enough due to rain. Last year, Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Djokovic’s behavior once again drew attention away from his exquisite play and court coverage — which was effective even on points he lost. During one particularly long rally, Tsitsipas ran down a drop shot then retreated to the baseline and eventually unleashed a powerful one-handed backhand down the line, to which Djokovic’s forehand reply sailed long. That gave Tsitsipas a break of Djokovic’s serve for a 5-4 lead in the third. But Tsitsipas was left bent over, with one hand on his knee and the other leaning on his racket, which was resting on the clay. Clearly exhausted, Tsitsipas couldn’t then serve out the match. Djokovic quickly took advantage and won three straight games to close it out after 3 hours, 16 minutes of play over two days. ___ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds extended Burnley's winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Mateusz Klich finished a counterattack by curling in a shot shortly before halftime, and Jack Harrison doubled the lead at the hour mark by getting a touch to flick Ezgjan Alioski’s low shot into the net. Burney, which won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season, hasn't won at Turf Moor since a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on Jan. 27. Leeds, back in the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence, is at Southampton on Tuesday. Liverpool visits Turf Moor on Wednesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Marv Albert is reportedly calling it a career nearly 60 years after he called his first Knicks game.
The play-in field isn’t quite set. And nobody knows who’ll play anybody yet. Welcome to the final weekend of the NBA’s regular season, with every first-round playoff matchup — even every play-in game matchup — still undecided, and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers needing two wins in the season’s final two days to avoid the play-in round. Even with the uncertainty, the Lakers are still the second-choice among FanDuel bettors to win the NBA title and the favorites to win the Western Conference. That's without them even knowing yet if they'll be in the postseason. FRIDAY DEVELOPMENTS — The NBA released the play-in schedule. The first two games in the East — No. 8 at No. 7, which will be Boston, and No. 10 at No. 9 will be Tuesday. In the West, those games will be Wednesday, with the only known slot being that San Antonio will be No. 10. The East play-in concludes Thursday, the West concludes Friday. (For those still learning the format, the 7 vs. 8 winner will be the No. 7 seed, the 9 vs. 10 loser is eliminated, and the 9 vs. 10 winner will play at the 7 vs. 8 loser for the No. 8 seed.) — Washington clinched the last remaining Eastern Conference play-in berth by beating Cleveland, a result that ended Chicago’s playoff hopes. The East play-in field will be No. 7 Boston, followed in some order by Charlotte, Indiana and Washington. — Dallas beat Toronto to clinch no worse than No. 6 in the Western Conference and will avoid the play-in round. — Memphis beat Sacramento, setting up a game at Golden State on Sunday that will essentially serve as a play-in to the play-in. The winner of the Grizzlies-Warriors game will be the No. 8 seed entering the West play-in round, while the loser will be No. 9 and must go 2-0 in the play-in games to make the playoffs. — Philadelphia clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating Orlando. THE WEST The good news for the Lakers is LeBron James is listed as questionable for Saturday at Indiana, and the fact that he’s not listed as out probably means he’ll attempt to play for just the third time in his team’s last 29 games because of an ankle injury. The bad news is, the Lakers need two wins to escape No. 7, and even that might not be enough. The Lakers’ only hope is two wins — and a Portland loss to Denver on Sunday. If Portland wins its regular-season finale, the Lakers are play-in bound, regardless of anything else. Sunday’s Blazers-Nuggets matchup is interesting for both sides; the Blazers would avoid the play-in with a win, while the Nuggets are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the third-best record in the West at 47-24. The Clippers lost at Houston on Friday, notable because they slipped back to No. 4 in the West race (Denver holds the tiebreaker there) and now, no matter what, cannot play the Lakers in Round 1 of the playoffs. THE EAST The jostling to see who will finish eighth, ninth and 10th going into the play-in will be wild. Charlotte and Indiana are both 33-37, Washington is 33-38, yet all three clubs enter the weekend seeing scenarios that put them in any of the three available slots on the play-in bracket. Charlotte plays at New York on Saturday while the Pacers simultaneously play host to the Lakers. On Sunday, Indiana goes to Tampa, Florida to finish against Toronto while the Hornets play in Washington. If there are ties, Charlotte holds tiebreakers over both the Pacers and Wizards. Washington would win a tiebreaker over Indiana. The race for the No. 2 seed could end Saturday if Brooklyn beats Chicago and Milwaukee loses to Miami. Should both of those results happen, Brooklyn gets the 2 seed. Otherwise, that race goes to Sunday. Brooklyn is 46-24, a game ahead of 45-25 Milwaukee — but the Bucks hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Brooklyn plays host to Cleveland on Sunday, while Milwaukee finishes at Chicago. And seeds 4, 5 and 6 in the East will go, in some order, to Atlanta (40-31), Miami (39-31) and New York (39-31). The Hawks finish Sunday against Houston. Miami plays Milwaukee on Saturday and Detroit on Sunday. New York plays Charlotte on Saturday and Boston on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press