Canadian author Margaret Atwood gets her own stamp

Author Margaret Atwood

was honored with her own stamp

Canada Post launched the stamp

at a Toronto event

Date: November 25, 2021

The 'Handmaid's Tale' author

was celebrated for her literature

The stamp's background features

a line from her poem 'Spelling'

SOUNDBITE (English) CANADIAN AUTHOR, MARGARET ATWOOD, SAYING:

"For penance, I'll buy a couple dozen sheets of the new stamp. Stick them on letters that call for action on climate change, and an end to racial-gender discrimination, and send them to all the Conservatives on Parliament Hill and all the Republicans in the American Congress. That should rattle the wind and shake the trees."

'Handmaid's Tale' was made into

an award-winning TV series