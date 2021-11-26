Canadian author Margaret Atwood gets her own stamp
Author Margaret Atwood
was honored with her own stamp
Canada Post launched the stamp
at a Toronto event
Date: November 25, 2021
The 'Handmaid's Tale' author
was celebrated for her literature
The stamp's background features
a line from her poem 'Spelling'
SOUNDBITE (English) CANADIAN AUTHOR, MARGARET ATWOOD, SAYING:
"For penance, I'll buy a couple dozen sheets of the new stamp. Stick them on letters that call for action on climate change, and an end to racial-gender discrimination, and send them to all the Conservatives on Parliament Hill and all the Republicans in the American Congress. That should rattle the wind and shake the trees."
'Handmaid's Tale' was made into
an award-winning TV series