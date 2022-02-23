Canadian Ammunition Arrives in Ukraine After Trudeau Pledges to Send 'Lethal Equipment'

Ukrainian Defence Minster Oleksii Reznikov thanked Canada for its support, as a second shipment of lethal military aid was delivered by the Canadian Air Force on February 23 .

Anita Anand, the Canadian defense minister, tweeted at around 3:20 am Ukrainian time that the delivery was sent to provide support amid concerns of a potential Russian invasion.

In her post, Anand said: “Further invasion of a sovereign state is absolutely unacceptable, and we will continue to stand by Ukraine as the country defends its sovereignty and independence.”

The shipment comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would send CAD $7.8 million (USD $6.14 million) in “lethal equipment and ammunition” to support Ukraine’s “right to defend itself.”

The Ukrainian Council of National Security and Defense declared a state of emergency for the entire country, with the exception of Donetsk and Luhansk, on February 23. Credit: Oleksii Reznikov via Storyful