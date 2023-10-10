Canada's Trudeau condemns pro-Hamas rallies

STORY: Trudeau attended a solidarity gathering for Israel in Ottawa, where he condemned Hamas' attack in his address and said Canada supported Israel's right to defend itself. Political leaders from across the spectrum in Canada have also expressed support for Israel.

There were competing demonstrations and rallies through Monday by different groups across Canada, including in Toronto, where some 1,000 protesters gathered in a demonstration organized by a group called Palestinian Youth Movement.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (October 7) killing hundreds of Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages. Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900, with at least 2,600 injured.

Israel subsequently battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 687 Palestinians have been killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.