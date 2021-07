Yahoo Sports

The Olympic duo of Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde recap their adventures traversing the Pacific Ocean and passing through hours of COVID-19 checks upon arrival in Tokyo, Japan. They also answer THE burning question... did either of them find beer? A growing theme out of the various conference media days has been college football splitting away from the NCAA in some form. How likely is a split, what would it look like, and is a new governing body a good idea in the first place?