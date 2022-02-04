Canada won't deploy troops against trucker protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he won’t send in troops to push back at protesters who’ve been fighting a vaccine mandate for nearly a week.

For now, cross-border truckers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 200 vehicles blockaded downtown roads in the capital Ottawa over the weekend- bringing traffic to a standstill.

A few people were seen holding Nazi flags, harassing minorities and threatening reporters.

Protest organizer Tamara Lich said demonstrations won’t stop until all mandates come to an end.

She told a news conference, "Our movement has grown in Canada and across the world because common people are tired of the mandates and restrictions in their lives that now seem to be doing more harm than good.”

Organizers say drivers plan to hold similar protests in Toronto and Quebec City later this week.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said authorities would not tolerate any violence.