In Canada, winter storm sparks holiday travel chaos

STORY: The storm is connected to the same freezing weather system that has enveloped much of the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, thwarting travel plans and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power.

CityNews in Canada received numerous reports of VIA rail passengers traveling from Ottawa and Montreal to Toronto on Friday (December 24) afternoon who have been stuck in the Cobourg area for almost a full day.

VIA Rail confirms nine trains became trapped in the area after sustaining damage from falling trees, while another seven trains were forced to be canceled altogether, CityNews reported.

Some passengers who have been stuck on the trains for nearly a full day said they are finally moving toward their destinations as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after being picked up by rescue trains from Toronto.CityNews said.

Although weather warnings issued by Environment Canada remained in effect for much of Ontario on Saturday, including Toronto and Ottawa, meteorologists say that conditions are expected to continue changing as temperatures rise and bring heavy rainfall throughout Saturday and Sunday (December 25).