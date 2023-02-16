Canada soccer players to protest for equal pay

STORY: Kicking the ball around in Orlando, Florida,

Canada's female soccer team looks like it's taking part in a typical training exercise ahead of the SheBelieves Cup,

but this national team say they are actually preparing to play "under protest" over equal pay.

Their dispute has overshadowed the four nations tournament which kicks off in the U.S. on Thursday.

Canada Forward Janine Beckie says the squad is united in their demands.

"I think we've made it pretty clear that we're operating under a protest at the minute so we made a decision as a team that we were going to do this and show our solidarity together and this is one of the ways that we decided to do that."

Days ago the team abandoned plans to go on strike because of threats of legal action by Canada Soccer.

However, they have vowed future boycotts if their demands over pay equity are not met.

The CSA spent $11 million on the men’s program in 2021, and $5.1 million on the women.

The women said they had received words of support from the Canadian men’s players

and members of the U.S. women’s team, who won a similar pay equity battle.

U.S. Forward Megan Rapinoe:

"We'll be right there with them as well whatever they want to do, we're very supportive of that, obviously so, there's just some things that are so much bigger than what is happening on the field and this is one of them, this is about just, you know, basic human rights and respect and getting what they deserve."

Canada will face world champions and hosts the United States in their first game.