The Canadian Press

TORONTO — After tinkering with the wild-card setup last season, Curling Canada will revert to the regular 16-team format for its Canadian men's and women's curling championships this season. Two extra wild-card teams were added to the Tim Hortons Brier and Scotties Tournament of Hearts last season as a one-off setup in the so-called bubble in Calgary. The federation scrapped the regular Friday night play-in game at each event and instead included three wild-card teams in the field. The changes w