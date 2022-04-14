Canada real estate: What new Liberal promises mean for home prices

The Liberal budget is filled with planned measures targetting real estate including a foreign buyer tax and building more homes.

It's worth noting that home prices have more than doubled under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

We’ve been getting monthly updates from the ground floor from Realosophy Realty’s John Pasalis and Oakwyn Realty’s Steve Saretsky, who help make sense of it all, with advice for anyone buying or selling a home.

Also See: The latest real estate news for housing prices, mortgage rates, markets, luxury properties and more at Yahoo Finance Canada.

They told us what the measures will mean for housing affordability.

Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.