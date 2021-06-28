Will Canada qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett and Luguentz Dort are among the names who will attempt to get the Men’s National Team back in the Olympics for the first time since 2000. William Lou and Vivek Jacob discuss the roster and their outlook.