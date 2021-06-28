Will Canada qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

The Canadian Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, giving her bigger influence in the club that is currently in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace conduct the NFL is overseeing. Tanya Snyder had been in charge of the organization’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999. “Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 1