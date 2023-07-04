Canada will look to youth for success at Women's World Cup

40-year-old soccer legend Christine Sinclair will play at her sixth World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but at the 2023 edition, Canada will lean on a younger core of players as it seeks to repeat the team's gold-medal success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Video Transcript

JULIA RANNEY: So Canada Coach Bev Priestman hasn't named her official roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup, but there's sure to be a handful of key players who will make the cut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The first is Christine Sinclair, the most successful player to ever compete for Canada. Now, this will be Sinclair's sixth World Cup and she'll look to use her leadership and experience to make a difference on the pitch. The captain, who's currently playing for the Portland Thorns, is in goalscoring form. But she just turned 40 years old, so many fans are wondering if this will be her last World Cup.

Sophie Schmidt is another veteran who will be vital for Canada. She's one of the highest-capped players both for Canada and Houston Dash, and she's known for her ability to strike well and create chances. Now, while Sophie doesn't always start, she can definitely provide stability and energy off the bench. However, she has confirmed that she'll be hanging up her boots at the end of the tournament.

Now, moving on to fresh faces, Jordyn Huitema is tapped to be the next Christine Sinclair. The 22-year-old recently moved from PSG to OL Reign and she'll look to use her pace, aggression, and height in the box to score goals. Now, she has a super-high football IQ, and as Christine Sinclair is getting older, Huitema will have to be relied upon to score goals if Canada wants to make a deep run in this tournament.

Jessie Fleming is one of Canada and Chelsea's brightest young talent. She had a superb season in the WSL this year, racking up yet another title win. The tried-and-true player has an accurate shot and can forward the attack, but the question is, will she be able to replicate her success with Chelsea on the international stage this summer?

Another young player who will surely make her mark this summer is Julia Grosso. The 22-year-old who led Juventus to a Coppa Italia win this season has the ball [? knowledge ?] and technical ability of a seasoned veteran. Julia Grosso scored the game-winning goal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. So, will she be able to repeat the magic trick this summer in Australia and New Zealand?

Lastly, another player to watch is Ashley Lawrence. She held a career-high 28 matches at PSG this season before signing with Chelsea. Now, she's one of Canada's leaders and most consistent players, and her speed will be relied upon to chase down and stop opponents.