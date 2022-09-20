Canada honors Queen with parade to mark her funeral

STORY: The Canadian Armed Forces used four C3 Howitzers to fire 96 rounds of blank ammunition at 10 second intervals, for roughly 16 minutes, to mark the 96 years of the Queen's life.

In Toronto, church bells too rang 96 times in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and city hall staff held a moment of silence at the Peace Garden commissioned by the Queen in 1984.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police led a parade of Canadian Armed Forces personnel towards Christ Church Cathedral where among the speakers was former Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney.

According to the Canadian Armed Forces, a fly-by was scheduled to include a Supermarine Spitfire Mk IX, a Hawker Hurricane Mk XII and a North American Harvard 4, as well as CF-18s.