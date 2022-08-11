Canada Goose soars on demand for luxury parkas

STORY: Decades-high inflation isn't stopping Canada Goose's customers

The company beat quarterly result targets on Thursday

Source: IBES data from Refinitiv

Revenue rose 24% in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations

Toronto-listed shares of the company rose about 11% in early trade

Demand is being driven by higher-income customers traveling and spending after two years of the health crisis

Asia-Pacific revenue was down 6.3% to $12.63mn in top luxury market China amid lockdowns

But the company expects that to turn around as consumers return to stores

It also says there’s been no impact to sales in Europe amid sweltering heat waves