Canada Goose soars on demand for luxury parkas
STORY: Decades-high inflation isn't stopping Canada Goose's customers
The company beat quarterly result targets on Thursday
Source: IBES data from Refinitiv
Revenue rose 24% in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations
Toronto-listed shares of the company rose about 11% in early trade
Demand is being driven by higher-income customers traveling and spending after two years of the health crisis
Asia-Pacific revenue was down 6.3% to $12.63mn in top luxury market China amid lockdowns
But the company expects that to turn around as consumers return to stores
It also says there’s been no impact to sales in Europe amid sweltering heat waves