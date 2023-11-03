Is Canada finally a step closer to permanent daylight saving time?

Some legal experts and lawmakers are hopeful that daylight saving time might become permanent for both Canada and the United States soon. At least for most provinces and states.

If this happens, we would spring forward by an hour one time and never switch back, giving us an extra hour of daylight year-round.

Video Transcript

- Are you tired of your clock switching back and forth by an hour, twice a year? Then there might be some good news on that front.

Some legal experts and lawmakers are hopeful that Daylight Saving time might become permanent for both Canada and the United States very soon. Well, at least for most provinces and states.

If this happens, we would spring forward by an hour one time and never switch back, giving us an extra hour of daylight in the evenings year-round.

Yukon and most of Saskatchewan already observe permanent Daylight time. British Columbia passed legislation to do the same in 2019, but didn't set a date because they want to align the change with the U.S.

Ontario passed a similar bill in 2020, but theirs is conditional upon the U.S. and Quebec coming on board.

Now, the Quebec government has said that they are open to the idea of ditching the time change. So what's happening in the U.S.?

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight time permanent in 2022, but the act never made it to the House, so it didn't become a law. However, it was reintroduced in 2023, and experts say it might just go through this time.

Most U.S. States. Have already passed bills to make Daylight time permanent but are just waiting on federal approval.

OK. So it gives us an hour of extra daylight in the evenings, but does it have any other benefits?

Studies show that switching clocks back and forth can have an adverse impact on health. It can increase the risk of cardiac arrests and even strokes.

One study shows that switching clocks back an hour in the fall can cause depressive episodes. Plus, switching to permanent Daylight time could lead to fewer robberies, safer roads for pedestrians and fewer fatal car crashes, all because of one extra hour of sunlight in the evenings.

On the other hand, some scientists and sleep experts say sticking to Standard time year-round is the better alternative. A permanent switch to Daylight time could throw people's circadian rhythms out of whack, leading to unintended health consequences.

While it is a contentious issue, many believe that Daylight Saving time should be permanent and have taken to social media to express their wishes. Some Canadians even say we should just implement it without waiting for the U.S.

How do you feel about the issue?