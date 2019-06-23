Canada expects a tight struggle with Sweden on Monday at Women's World Cup

Fifth-ranked Canada is preparing for a round-of-16 match Monday in Paris with ninth-ranked Sweden at the Women's World Cup. The two teams went to a penalty shootout last time they met - in March at the Algarve Cup - with Canada prevailing 6-5. Canada captain Christine Sinclair and defender Shelina Zadorsky expect another tight struggle this time out. The loser goes home while the winner moves on to meet second-ranked Germany in the quarterfinals.

