Campusano's two-run homer (3)

The Canadian Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him. Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative post-season. Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won't soon forget. Needing a birdie on