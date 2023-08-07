Campusano's two-run homer (3)
Luis Campusano swats a home run to center field and puts the Padres ahead by two in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Luis Campusano swats a home run to center field and puts the Padres ahead by two in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Emmanuel Clase was also reportedly suspended for one game.
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The baseball player reunited Caleb with his brothers at Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia
The LA Angels brought in reinforcements for Shohei Ohtani ahead of the trade deadline... then lost the first six games of August.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
Donald Trump has joined the criticism of the United States women’s national team following their early exit from the Women’s World Cup, describing players as “openly hostile to America”.
Right-wingers mocked player Megan Rapinoe for missing a crucial penalty kick during a game against Sweden.
The TSN anchor opened up about mental health and her career journey.
The Penguins landed the big fish in the Erik Karlsson blockbuster, but how did the other teams involved fare?
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
Bryson DeChambeau produces one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.
The Lionesses have made it through to the quarter finals where they will play either Columbia or Jamaica.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — One wrong step cost Lauren James any chance of playing in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals, and very easily could have ended England's progress in the tournament. The 21-year-old forward was shown a red card for violent conduct late in regulation time on Monday in a tense round-of-16 game against Nigeria, leaving England in a 10-on-11 scenario for more than a half-hour before it ended 0-0 after extra time. Rachel Daly was one of the successful penalty takers as Euro
MONTREAL — Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has an all-time great in her corner. Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, former world No. 1 and Olympic gold medallist who’s still playing at 43 years of age, couldn’t have more time for the young player from Laval, Que. "She has the greatest attitude on the court. Unbelievable competitor. I think she's so good for the game,” said Williams in her pre-tournament availability at the National Bank Open. “When you watch her play, you feel like you'r
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him. Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative post-season. Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won't soon forget. Needing a birdie on
A low moment for sportsmanship, followed by an unexpected high.
Messi’s appearance against FC Dallas on Sunday night was worth the wait and admission, but something is off.
MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co