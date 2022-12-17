'A Campesino Christmas' toy drive benefits farmworkers
Farmworkers are the backbone of our economy in California and around the nation. It's that belief that started Cesar Chavez's national movement for workers' rights 60 years ago in Delano. Now, an event this weekend aims to provide holiday fun for these families with festivities including a toy drive. 23ABC's Keeley Van Middendorp went to the Forty Acres to speak with Cesar Chavez's grandson, Andres Chavez about the Campesino Christmas event and how you can still get involved.