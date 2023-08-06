Campbell says fans are "wind beneath his freaking wings, man"
Campbell says fans are "wind beneath his freaking wings, man"
Campbell says fans are "wind beneath his freaking wings, man"
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah is expected to return early this season after suffering a right ankle injury in Friday's practice. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Saturday the team received “very positive news” on Okudah. “We think he has a great chance to be back in the early part of the season,” Smith said. "We feel really good for Jeff, all things considered.” The report from Smith was good news after Okudah had to be carted off the field on Friday, unable to
Former Biden donor Chris Tigani, who went to prison for campaign finance and tax charges, calls out the Hunter Biden deal and special treatment he received for being a Biden
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, fresh off his third appearance in court as a criminal defendant, delivered a speech full of defiance and bluster on Friday night, insulting prosecutors and declaring that the charges he faces only help his 2024 presidential campaign. “Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls," Trump said at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama. "We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election
"This was just a kind of rookie mistake to make," former organized crime prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said of a Trump lawyer's comments on live TV.
MSNBCAn MSNBC panel was shocked by a pair of television interviews Thursday where Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro seemed to confirm an allegation contained within the Jan. 6-related indictment of the former president.Lauro had told Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier in the evening that, leading up to Jan. 6, Trump voiced his approval for Pence to send the election back to the states rather than have the Electoral College vote be certified.“What President Trump said is, ‘Let’s go with option D,'
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIf there’s one thing Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on with the latest indictment of Donald Trump, it’s that the charges at hand—that he attempted to subvert democracy—are almost certainly the most significant ones he faces.“This indictment is the most serious and most consequential thus far,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Tuesday, “and will stand as a stark reminder to generations of Americans that no o
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
The new Blue Jackets head coach has some regrets about some of the things he did during his Leafs tenure.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Spain and Japan are already through to the quarter-finals as the last-16 continues
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.