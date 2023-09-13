Campaign launched to hear voices of young people ahead of general election

Young people must be front and centre ahead of a general election after taking a “massive hit” in the pandemic, the Children’s Commissioner said as she launched a major survey in a bid to ensure their voices are heard. The opinions of people from as young as six up to those 18-year-olds who will be able to vote for the first time are being sought for The Big Ambition campaign, as Dame Rachel de Souza said too often these voices are “overlooked”. The Children’s Commissioner for England said she wants whoever ends up in the next Government to be “as ambitious for children as they (children) are for themselves”, with many concerned about issues including poverty, education, and mental health support. The latest survey – a follow-up to The Big Ask which reached 500,000 young people in 2021 – has been sent to 22,500 schools across England and is also being sent to children and young people in care homes, hospitals, young offender institutes and hostels. Dame Rachel, who will travel across the country in the coming months to hear young people’s views, launched the campaign at Harris Westminster Sixth Form in central London, a school where priority places go to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Issues raised with her by pupils who took part in focus groups included student loans, knife crime, and the need for better mental health support.