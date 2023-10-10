Campaign collecting Halloween costumes for families affected by domestic violence
Your Safe Place, a Family Justice Center downtown, is hosting a Halloween event on Friday for the kids of their clients.
Your Safe Place, a Family Justice Center downtown, is hosting a Halloween event on Friday for the kids of their clients.
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her unmoving form.
The body of the German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, clad only in her underwear, was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas.
An Israeli woman said she offered Hamas militants coffee and cookies to buy time while they held her hostage during the large-scale surprise attacks.
Yoni Asher describes the horror of seeing his wife and children being held hostage by Hamas militants
In a remote forested area northwest of Calgary in the Waiparous Valley, Trevor Miller sits in a Westfalia van, poring over maps and organizing volunteers to aid in the search for his cousin, Amy Fahlman, who was declared missing by Calgary police on Oct. 1. According to police, 25-year-old Fahlman was last seen leaving her residence in the 300 block of Hawkland Place N.W. on Sept. 29. Miller said Fahlman told her family she was going for a drive, but that she never returned home. "We know that s
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
Noa Argamani didn't tell her family she was going to the music festival near Gaza because she didn't want them to worry, her mother told Insider.
Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial has featured dense testimony about computer code, cryptocurrency and corporate finance, but U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's dry sense of humor has provided the occasional moment of levity. Kaplan, a senior judge in Manhattan federal court, has also frequently scolded the 31-year-old former billionaire's defense lawyers for asking repetitive questions, once accusing them outside the jury's presence of trying to "set a record for the longest trial." The trial, in which Bankman-Fried is seeking to defend himself from charges of stealing billions of dollars from customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is far from the first high-profile matter the 78-year-old Bill Clinton appointee has overseen recently.
"The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money," Dwayne Johnson said in the video.
TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East. Protesters gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in front of Toronto City Hall on Monday afternoon, many draped in or waving Palestinian flags as the crowd chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,"in a demonstration that w
Marcus Hall, 2, was found by authorities after his mother reported him missing
A security guard at a Pickering casino has died in hospital after he was shot while on the job early Monday, Durham Regional Police say. Officers received a report of several shots fired at about 5:05 a.m. at Pickering Casino Resort, 888 Durham Live Ave., near Church Street and Highway 401.When officers arrived, they were directed inside the casino and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, p
The man, a 29-time convicted felon, destroyed the sheriff’s office’s drone worth nearly $30,000, court docs say.
Stephanie Croteau died Friday morning after losing her mother and daughter in August
The New York lawmaker went after fellow Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush for urging an end to aid Israel.
Five people are in custody and three police officers were sent to hospital after a physical altercation early Monday morning in the Montréal-Nord borough. Montreal police received a 911 call around 2:35 a.m. for reports about a brawl on Arthur-Chevrier Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to gather information from some people involved in the fight. "They were uncooperative," said Sabrina Gauthier, spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).Gauthi
Left-wing student groups at British universities have been accused of “glorifying” the Hamas attack on Israel, despite Suella Braverman’s warning that support for the banned terrorist group would be punished.
PICKERING, Ont. — Durham police say an early-morning shooting at a casino in Pickering, Ont., has left an employee dead. Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss says police were called for shots fired at Pickering Casino Resort and arrived on scene shortly after 5 a.m., where they found a security guard suffering from gunshot wounds. She says 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead. Bortoluss says a group of men and women, who arrived at the casin
A lower mainland mother is still trying to figure out how her teenage son was taken from her in the blink of an eye. They were relaxing in Golden Ears Park in August, but as Grace Ke reports, the boy went into the water and never came back out.
Police patrols have been increased in London after videos were shared on social media which appeared to show people celebrating the attack on Israel.