Camilla has the children spellbound on Ottawa school visit
Prince Charles and Camilla drop by Assumption Elementary School in Ottawa as part of their Platinum Jubilee tour and hear all about the work being done to ensure all the pupils become avid readers. Camilla takes part in a reading session with a crowd of youngsters and helps a child pick a book from a vending machine to celebrate his birthday. Meanwhile, Charles speaks to teaching staff about the work they do and poses for a group photo in their gymnasium.