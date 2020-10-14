Cameron Peak Fire Smoke Plume Towers Over Northern Colorado

Smoke from the sprawling Cameron Peak Fire obscured the sky in northern Colorado as high winds from a cold front in the area fanned the flames on October 14, reports said.

The fire was the third-largest known wildfire in Colorado history as of October 14, KUSA reported.

The Cameron Peak fire, which has been burning since August 13, has scorched 135,556 acres and was 56 percent contained as of Wednesday, Larimer County reported.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for much of the Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forest and nearby areas such as Storm Mountain, Palisade Mountain, Buckskin Heights, and Buckhorn Canyon on Wednesday, the City of Loveland and Loveland Fire Rescue said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Alert for poor air quality in Fort Collins on October 14.

Video filmed by local resident Leslie Sanders in Loveland shows a tower of smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire obscuring an otherwise blue sky. Credit: Leslie Sanders via Storyful