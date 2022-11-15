Cameron Payne with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing
Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als
CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.
TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin went off early before his Penguins locked it down late. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, had no answer — and no choice other than to quickly turn the page. Malkin had a goal and an assist to set the stage for Brock McGinn's winner less than two minutes into the third period Friday as Pittsburgh beat Toronto 4-2. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, into an empty net, provided the rest of the offence for the Penguins (6-6-2). Casey DeSmith made 28 stops for Pittsburgh, which won its
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. Sabonis also had eight assists. Keegan Murray had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter made four 3s and scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 points off the bench for
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t
MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off
TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre
SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had
AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans
