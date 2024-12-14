Cameron Johnson finishes through contact

Yahoo Sports

In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take a deep dive into the 2024 NFL rookie class, breaking down the highs, lows, and everything in between. From quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, whose start with the Chicago Bears has been filled with ups and downs, to Jayden Daniels, who’s showing promise with Washington, the guys evaluate how these rookies are performing and what we can expect moving forward.