Cameron Johnson with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
The Blue Devils have won four consecutive games and seven of their past nine to move into fifth place in the ACC standings. Duke faces N.C. State and UNC to close the regular season.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
It appears that the Miami Heat will soon get point guard Kyle Lowry back from injury.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
It was a wild ending in Philadelphia. Celtics' Jayson Tatum hit a go-ahead three. Joel Embiid responded with a 3/4 court shot, but it was waved off.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
KU can claim at least a share of the Big 12 title with a victory on Tuesday
Only last week ahead of the All-Star break did Klay Thompson even receive medical clearance to play on back-to-back nights, 13 months after his return from a more than 2 1/2-year absence recovering from knee and Achilles surgeries. Thompson scored 42 points and matched his season high with 12 3-pointers, leading the undermanned Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 116-101 on Friday night. “I don’t like to talk about vintage me or am I my old self?" Thompson said.
Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Brooklyn Nets 131-87 on Friday night to snap a six-game skid. Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls.
