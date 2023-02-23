Camelback High School decides season to former track & field coach who was killed
The Camelback High School track team started off their season Wednesday with former coach David Denogean in their hearts.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec
A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe
Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Speeding into playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship is a Kerri Einarson specialty. A sixth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday launched the three-time defending champion into the championship round well before the conclusion of pool play Thursday. "When you're just playing loose and relaxed, it kind of just all goes hand in hand and it seems to flow well," Einarson said following a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan. Their opener in Kamloops, B.C
A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.
KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance
Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas
The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday
These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.
The tennis great stepped away to watch his son's match after the Karnataka state chief minister was delayed.
The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection. Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019. The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract. He has five assists and ei
During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.
LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game
Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.
Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.
MLB is introducing three fairly major rule changes this season. Here's how each one could impact the Blue Jays, for better or worse.
The Phoenix Mercury's president, Vince Kozar, said Griner's return to play would be "one of the most special things any of us has ever experienced."
With an abundance of salary cap space and/or draft picks, several NFL teams can drastically improve their rosters in the coming months.
Without the benefit of taking part in his first formal practice in the five days since being traded to Toronto, center Ryan O’Reilly has found instant chemistry with his new Maple Leafs linemates. O’Reilly scored twice on Toronto’s first two shots on net and added an empty-net goal to cap a career-best five-point outing in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. “Yeah, it’s been crazy, though, I think a lot of adrenaline, too,” said O’Reilly, after playing his third game with Toronto since being acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Friday.
Zara and Mike Tindall have embraced the “more inclusive” new Cheltenham dress code in a recent interview.