Camel Spotted Going Through In-N-Out Burger Drive-Thru in Las Vegas

A man was filmed escorting his camel through the drive-thru line at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, October 4.

Video recorded by Key News Network shows the animal and its handler making their way through the line while customers and staff gathered to take photos.

The camel handler tells onlookers that the animal’s name is Fergie and that she is a 12-year-old rescue from Colorado who “loves french fries!”. Credit: Zak Holman via Storyful