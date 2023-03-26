Cambridge women win Boat Race

Cambridge has won the men’s Oxford-Cambridge boat race on the Thames.It takes the tally of victories for Cambridge men’s to 86, compared to Oxford’s 81 times, with one dead heat.Hundreds of onlookers lined the banks of the Thames from Putney to Mortlake to watch the traditional boat race between the two leading universities, which has been taking place annually since 1856, with exceptions for the World Wars and Covid.They held off a late charge from Oxford to win by just over a length.A move from Cambridge men’s cox Jasper Parish paid off after he steered his crew closer to the bank in Fulham in a bid to steal a march on Oxford.