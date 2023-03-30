Cambodia's bullet jewelry aims to promote peace

STORY: This intricate bracelet is made from the shell casing of used bullets

Location: Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Thoeun Chantha makes the jewelry in memory of his father who died during the Khmer Rouge regime

The artist hopes to promote peace by turning things used in war into things of beauty

[Thoeun Chantha, Cambodian goldsmith]

"The purpose of making this jewelry is that, firstly because I am a victim of the war as a Cambodian who lost family members from it and now the world is at war too. I make this to show that the world doesn't want war or separation, and we all want peace. Secondly, it helps create jobs in the community."

AK-47 and M-16 bullets are collected from shooting ranges and military training grounds

Those deemed safe are melted and poured into a cylindrical mould before cooling

His workshop goes through roughly 11 pounds of bullet casings per week

and produces around 20 items per day of what is known as Angkor Bullet jewelry

He makes everything from necklaces to earrings, which are sold for up to $20 a piece at markets

"During the war, we had to run away from bullets and we were in fear all the time. We didn't know when we might die. I turn these bullet shells into jewelry to say that I don't want the terrible situation to return. I want this jewellery made from bullet shells to be a symbol of peace. We remembered what we have lost and we don't want it to happen again."