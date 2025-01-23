Cam Whitmore skies for the big oop

Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
The Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame peaked at more than 26 million viewers on Monday night.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Dan Hurley screamed out that he was the "best coach in the f***ing sport" after a referee turned his back to him on Tuesday night.
In this exciting episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive into the latest coaching news (including some breaking news live on the show) before breaking down this weekend's NFC Championship game.
With Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner being elected to the Hall of Fame, let's look back at the type of impact the trio made in fantasy baseball.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
Who should represent the West in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Is a 14-team College Football Playoff with multi-automatic qualifiers per league possible?
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
Andy Behrens suggests we shouldn't be too quick to judge three rookies who failed to live up to lofty expectations this season.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
It was Michigan last year and Ohio State this year. Two in a row isn’t much of a streak, but for the Big Ten, it is something after the SEC ruled over the sport for so long.
Our analysts reveal their 2025 first base fantasy draft rankings, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being the consensus top choice.
DiVincenzo was recently promoted to the starting lineup over Mike Conley and was averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 assists as a starter. Minnesota was 4-2 in those games.
Wonder what QBs Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward think of this scrambled NFL Draft board heading into Sunday's regular-season finale?
Hurts has a week to recover and get ready for next Sunday's NFC championship game against the Commanders.
True to form, Novak Djokovic's non-tennis behavior has made headlines.