Cam Whitmore skies for the big oop, 01/08/2024
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve quarterback Jameis Winston and New Orleans' offense capped off a convincing victory with an aggressive play call that defied the orders of their own coaches and upset the rival Atlanta Falcons. Leading 41-17 with 1:10 left, the Saints lined up in “victory formation" — indicating Winston intended to take a knee to run out the clock — but surprisingly handed off to Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard touchdown that made the final score 48-17. As the game ended, Saints coach Den
The Josh Allen experience was on full display in a wild first half in Miami.
The NFL's annual day of reckoning for coaching staffs and front offices has arrived, with multiple key figures already having been fired.
The NFL playoff schedule – like the field itself – is locked in with matchups and TV information finalized Sunday night. See when each team plays.
He split his first NFL season between two teams and didn't play a down but Scott Milanovich still considers Canadian Nathan Rourke's stint south of the border a success. Rourke, 25, dressed with both Jacksonville and New England this year after being named the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 while with the B.C. Lions. The 25-year-old Victoria native initially signed with the Jaguars and after starting the year on the practice roster twice gained promotion to the active roster before being cla
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
The Miami Dolphins talked about facing the Chiefs again in the Wild Card Round and playing in the cold at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the regular season complete, it's time for an NFL mock draft. Quarterbacks drive the first round, with four taken in the top 13 picks.
NBA champion and Warriors star Draymond Green says he considered retirement when the league suspended him indefinitely for on-court behavior.
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
Burke Dales, a former Calgary Stampeders football player, has passed away at the age of 46.Dales, originally from Collingwood, Ont., played for the Stampeders for seven seasons from 2005 to 2011, and was part of Calgary's Grey Cup championship team in 2008.A Canadian Football League (CFL) all-star punter with a career 45.6-yard average, Dales made Calgary his home following his CFL retirement.Friends of Dales say he will be remembered for more than his impressive kicking style and football achie
Aaron Rodgers, who said the Jets must avoid distractions, plans to address comments he made about TV host Jimmy Kimmel on the Pat McAfee Show.
Pat McAfee is standing firm on his claims that an ESPN executive was “trying to sabotage” his show. The football commentator addressed his remarks from Friday’s show on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which airs its first two hours on ESPN, followed by a third hour on ESPN+ and his YouTube channel. “There …
Dan Skipper is having the game of his career against the VIkings
Goodson was emotional while talking about the play that ended Indianapolis' season.
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the trade deadline, they need to take inventory not only of what they have on the roster but also of the potential players they could look to acquire in a deal. With how well they've been playing, they could look to ...
With no teams registered for playdowns and the only active curling club in the territory already closed for the season, the Nunavut Curling Association has withdrawn from the Canadian women's curling championship. Curling Canada made it official Monday with a news release that also confirmed the 18-team field at the Feb. 16-25 competition would remain intact with the addition of an extra wild-card entry. "Obviously we would like to be a part of the Scotties every year but it just didn't work out
It will be either Michigan or Washington bringing home the college football national championship. Who will win? Our expert make their predictions.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick is open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remains with the New England Patriots. The Patriots coach also confirmed Monday during his season-ending new conference that he remains under contract, though he didn't specify the length of its current terms. New England's 17-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday cemented a 4-13 record for the Patriots, Belichick's worst record in his 29-year NFL head coaching career. It's left his status for n
A late touchdown by the Saints against the Falcons did not sit well with Atlanta coach Arthur Smith. Several hours later, Smith was fired.