Cam Whitmore rises up and throws it down
"We're doing very different things, aren't we? It's a different skill set," Swift told Romo as the pair caught up after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the chief content officer at World Wrestling Entertainment, made his first public comments after Vince McMahon resigned Friday from the board of WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings.
Dan Campbell's brutal honesty might not have been the way to go after Detroit lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.
If you want to see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, get ready to pay the most for a Super Bowl game ever.
Tennis doubles faces uncertain future after sparse crowds at the Australian Open
Like the proud girlfriend she is, Taylor Swift humbly refused to take credit for Travis Kelce's game-winning performance in Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Here’s what Andy Reid told the team (and the music the players were dancing to) after advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
Hatton will reportedly make his LIV debut this week on Jon Rahm's team.
Greg Olsen is widely praised for his work as the No. 1 NFL analyst for Fox. With Tom Brady waiting in the wings on a lucrative deal, Olsen's next step is unclear.
The pop icon was cheering boyfriend Travis Kelce before his team won, sending him (and T-Swift) to the Super Bowl The post Taylor Swift Tells CBS Camera to ‘Go Away Please’ in Grammys Promo During Chiefs-Ravens NFL Game | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The 49ers running back and his fiancée celebrated the NFC Championship win on Sunday night
After securing a provincial title with a three-man lineup, the members of Team Glenn Howard will be Regina-bound in about a month to play in the Montana's Brier. What remains uncertain is whether the short-handed crew will add a player — and if so, who — for the Canadian men's curling championship. Howard's status remains uncertain due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired left knee. Son Scott Howard skipped the team to victory at last week's Ontario playdowns and will likely throw last s
The sky's the limit for Lee Saretsky.Saretsky and his three friends — Derek Davis, Jordan Janzen and Jonah Alain — have turned a decommissioned aircraft into an ice fishing shack near Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, about 65 kilometres northwest of Regina.The idea came from a listing for the plane — a British Aerospace Jetstream previously owned by Fort McMurray, Alta.-based Air Mikisew — that Saretsky saw on Facebook Marketplace in the summer of 2022.From left to right, Derek Davis, Jonah
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression The post ‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is all in on building the Intuit Dome. Ballmer has become obsessed with adding toilets to the facility.
BALTIMORE (AP) — With a trip to the Super Bowl just one victory away, the Baltimore Ravens looked nothing like the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL before thrashing Houston in their playoff opener. Worse, Lamar Jackson bore little resemblance to the quarterback who deftly maneuvered through the season playing like a consensus MVP. “We mad. We were one win away from the Super Bowl, what I’ve been talking about all season, my team has been talking about all sea
After Travis Kelce’s brother took off his shirt at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game, fans watching the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore clamored for more.