Cam Whitmore rises up and throws it down
Cam Whitmore rises up and throws it down, 02/25/2024
There were no TKOs on the UFC Mexico prelims, but one fan scored two knockdowns at the start of the main card.
NEW YORK — It would appear Scott Boras’ winter of discontent is having a trickledown effect with the fans of a number of wannabe contenders — the Red Sox, Cubs, Angels, Twins and most notably the Mets — who are letting out a collective cry: “Is this all there is?” At present there are five “top tier” unsigned free agents — Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman and J.D. ...
Both Tkachuk and Forsling left in the first period of Florida’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Lionel Messi, the 2022 World Cup champion, has reached 500 million followers on Instagram this weekend.
Arch Pardy, a resident of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, is one of the parents who heard from their children participating in the N.L. Winter Games about sleeping on the floor. His son, who plays for Team Indigenous, wasn't given a cot or an air mattress, but a thin foam mattress. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)Some parents of athletes at the N.L. Winter Games in Gander are raising concerns about the accommodations for their children. Some Labrador athletes on Team Indigenous, a team that represents Indigenous at
Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday evening, joining an exclusive club by posting a ‘5x5’ stat line.
The CEO of Ford Motor Co. insisted on a resolution into the investigation of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a letter sent to the team, a copy of which was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press. The letter dated Friday from Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed his displeasure with “the unresolved allegations of inappropriate behavior by Red Bull Racing leadership.” Farley noted it had been 11 days since Ford, which is set to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026, first requested further information into the investigation Red Bull's parent company announced on Feb. 5 into allegations made against Horner by a team employee.
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber Perth 2024, as Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre book their WrestleMania XL tickets.
CALGARY — Rachel Homan booked an express ticket to the Canadian women's curling championship final with an extra-end 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones in an intense playoff game Saturday night. Jones needs a win over fellow-Manitoban Kate Cameron in Sunday afternoon's semifinal to earn an evening rematch with Homan for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts title in Calgary. Cameron downed Alberta's Selena Sturmay 6-4 in an earlier elimination playoff game Saturday. The winner of Sunday's final represents
Follow the latest from the second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Heinz KluetmeierGolden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver whose touchdown catch sealed the 1978 Super Bowl, died at his Utah home on Friday morning, his family has confirmed. He was 73.“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” Richards’ nephew Lance Richards posted on Facebook. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.”After playing at BYU and University of Hawai
Eric Bieniemy is a Super Bowl winner. He helped craft the career of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's headed to UCLA because of the shameful NFL.
With 39 laps remaining in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bayle Currey's Chevrolet Silverado loses its roof causing the driver to retire from the race.
Coach Asim Zaidi thinks his comments in the corner of Francisco Prado's UFC Fight Night 237 loss to Daniel Zellhuber were mischaracterized.
Pippen will be joined by former Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley to refute 'The Last Dance'.
All the information you need to get ready for the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Saturday's New York Rangers-Philadelphia Flyers game featured a heavyweight fight between Matt Rempe and Nicolas Deslauriers, then Rempe's first goal.
Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight remains unlikely to ever happen, but it hasn't stopped them from further teasing the world.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Which XI did BBC Sport readers name in their combined Chelsea and Liverpool XI before the EFL Cup final at Wembley?