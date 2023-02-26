Cam Thomas with an assist vs the Atlanta Hawks

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
Ian Poulter sat on the sofa at the home he still keeps in England last summer weighing more than ever before and sized up yet another sausage sandwich.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
In his seventh professional fight on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV), Jake Paul will finally face his first real boxer as an opponent.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Christina Black's opportunistic Nova Scotia curling team stole its way into the final four at the Canadian women's championship Friday. Black won back-to-back playoff games by stealing a point in an extra end. Her Dartmouth Curling Club foursome eliminated three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario from contention with a 7-6 victory. Nova Scotia, defending champion Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were the teams still in content
"That's something that's been going on all year," Oats added.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
The Olympic gymnast celebrated with loved ones in the Central American country, which she previously referred to as her "second home."
From $40 burgers to four-hour traffic, Insider's author experienced a handful of disappointments on Colorado's ski slopes this winter.
The other umpires reportedly apologized for Bucknor's behavior.
American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown with a one-shot victory over home favorite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 8-under 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course. Vu became the third American to triumph in the event after Lexi Thompson in 2016 and Jessica Korda in 2018.
Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Lane Hutson seems poised to become the NHL's next great playmaking defenseman.
A Los Angeles county judge signed off Friday on Zaya Wade's petition to change her name, as well as her legal transition
The bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals heading into the Formula One season is that Red Bull's car could even be better. It's scary to think that Red Bull could head into next weekend's season-opening race, held on the same circuit, with none of the reliability woes that saw Verstappen fail to finish two of the first three races in 2022.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.