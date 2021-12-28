Cam Reddish with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship. Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack. Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win. Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net. After Monday's games, Finland led the Group