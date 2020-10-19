CalWood Fire Becomes the Largest Wildfire in Boulder County History

The CalWood Fire grew to 8,788 acres on October 18, becoming the largest wildfire in Boulder County history, according to local media citing authorities.

According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management’s Twitter account, the fire was 15 percent contained on Sunday.

In this video, Dustin Watson films a plane dropping fire retardant on the burning mountains. He told Storyful that the plane dropped slurry on the fire about every ten minutes to prevent the fire to come down toward the housing developments.

“What you see in the video is them making a line of slurry at the bottom of the front range,” Watson said.

Local authorities issued evacuation orders for at least 900 homes on Saturday night. Several other communities in the area were told to prepare to evacuate on Sunday. Credit: Dustin Watson via Storyful