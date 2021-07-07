'Calm before the storm': Haiti waits for fallout of President Jovenel Moise's assassination
Haiti's descent into chaos has been years in the making and this latest twist threatens to destabilise the country even further.
Haiti's descent into chaos has been years in the making and this latest twist threatens to destabilise the country even further.
Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme needs to stick with what earned the Canadiens another flight out to Florida, but it seems certain that Carey Price will need to be at his best to prevent the Stanley Cup from being awarded Wednesday night.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
The Blue Jays have gone a long way in restocking their relief corps in recent weeks. Now they have 23 days to see about that relief ace.
In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership.
The Montreal Canadiens quite literally flew into a storm to continue their Stanley Cup final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
If Holiday does not narrow the gargantuan gap from Game 1 between himself and the Suns star on both ends of the floor, the series is a wrap.
Novak Djokovic continued to roll on at Wimbledon, but Roger Federer met his match.
The Dodgers have decided they will not give out a Bauer bobblehead on Aug. 19.
Charlie Montoyo explains what role he sees new pitcher Trevor Richards filling in the Blue Jays' relief corps.
It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.
The Suns are peaking at the right time on the court, but it’s their chemistry off the court and their genuine adoration for one another that empowers them to play with an ego-less, impassioned resolve.
"It’s one thing to talk about the principles around diversity and inclusion. It’s something else when it comes to somebody’s specific job."
The way to move up in the standings is to target specific categories where your league is bunched. Fred Zinkie runs through who can give your team a boost in the second half.
Andy Behrens is joined by Troy King to discuss Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. Can the perennial Pro Bowler finish the 2021 season as fantasy's top wideout? Unlikely to see competition from teammates AJ Green, Andy Isabella or rookie Rondale Moore eat into his target share, Andy and Troy don't see why not. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The European Championship semifinal match between England and Denmark has started at Wembley Stadium. The winner will face Italy on Sunday in the final. That match will also take place at Wembley. England captain Harry Kane gave counterpart Simon Kjaer an England jersey with the No. 10 on it before the match started. Christian Eriksen wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark but he is missing after suffering cardiac arrest in the team's opening match.
Having closed one door, veteran midfielder Diana Matheson is looking forward to opening many more. Matheson, whose stoppage-time goal earned Canada a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, announced her retirement Wednesday after a long, distinguished playing career. Matheson, who turned 37 in April, won 206 caps for Canada (193 starts) with 19 goals and 25 assists, logging 16,715 career playing minutes. The native of Oakville, Ont., ranks second to captain Christine Sinclair in Canada matche
Dario Šarić played just 2 minutes in Game 1 before injuring his knee.
It's official: Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold is Tokyo-bound. Bujold was named to Canada's five-member Olympic boxing team on Wednesday, a week after she won her human rights appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to compete at the Games. "I am very excited to join Team Canada for my second Olympic Games," Bujold said in a release. "I am ready and looking forward to showcasing my skills on the biggest stage." Tammara Thibeault, Myriam Da Silva, Caroline Veyre and Wyatt Sanford
Three of the four Ogwumike sisters were named to Nigeria's 15-person provisional Olympic roster this week. But will Nneka be allowed to play?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday in a doubleheader opener. Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia (1-4) during the third. Michael Wacha (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. Ryan Sherriff worked the seventh to complete a four-