'Calm before the storm': Haiti waits for fallout of President Jovenel Moise's assassination

The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The European Championship semifinal match between England and Denmark has started at Wembley Stadium. The winner will face Italy on Sunday in the final. That match will also take place at Wembley. England captain Harry Kane gave counterpart Simon Kjaer an England jersey with the No. 10 on it before the match started. Christian Eriksen wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark but he is missing after suffering cardiac arrest in the team's opening match.