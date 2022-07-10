Calm returns to Sri Lanka as president, PM to quit

STORY: One protester told Reuters this was "a victorious moment" because Rajapaksa had been expelled by the citizens of Sri Lanka. The president plans to resign on Wednesday (July 13), according to the parliament speaker.

Hordes of protesters swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, many wrapped in the Sri Lanka flag and jumping into the swimming pool at the house. Others set fire to the private home of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also agreed to resign to make way for an all-party government.

On Sunday, many protesters were still milling about in the president's residence alongside a heavy police presence. Some tried out the residence's gym, while others took selfies of the polished interiors, a striking contrast to the misery many have endured. The nation of 22 million people is short of food and fuel, and inflation hit a record 54.6% in June.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis developed after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from overseas workers.