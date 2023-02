The Telegraph

A survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was locked down during a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday in which three students were killed and five others wounded. Jackie Matthews posted an emotional video pleading for America’s gun laws to be tightened. “I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through,” she said on footage uploaded to TikTok. She was a pupil at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut where 20 students a