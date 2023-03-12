All-Calls: Soto's RBI double
Listen to four different calls of Dominican Republic's Juan Soto RBI double in 1st inning
Listen to four different calls of Dominican Republic's Juan Soto RBI double in 1st inning
When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.
It was reported in 2020 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced from Fox News after facing a sexual harassment accusation from a female assistant.
Before Will Smith was handed his 10-year ban, several other stars were also expelled from attending the Academy Awards for a number of reasons.
Singer LeAnn Rimes rocked the house with a performance of "One Way Ticket." For the occasion, she wore a revealing dress that was stunning.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be learning the hard way that Hollywood only defers to real institutions.
The lion burst from his hiding place in a remarkably swift attack.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t
'Jeopardy!' host and 'Big Bang Theory' cast member Mayim Bialik sparked fan reactions when she went on Instagram with a new glam look. See it for yourself.
The iconic supermodel has been getting back to work in a major way since her divorce from Tom Brady
Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods was, a source close to the golfer tells PEOPLE
The TV host pointed out an inaccuracy in a detail provided about the ‘Archbishop of Los Angeles’
In a recent interview, the son of Gloria Satterfield said he wants his mother's body exhumed. The Murdaughs said she died after a "trip and fall."
The singer dropped her eighth studio album on Friday.
The latest Russian missile barrage against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure has marked one of the largest such attacks in months. On Thursday, Russia fired over 80 missiles in a massive effort to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and cripple the country’s energy system. Russia has been regularly launching similar strikes since October in a bid to demoralize the population and force the Ukrainian government to bow to the Kremlin’s demands.
“Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.”
Officials say the former Illinois-based night manager ended her shift by exiting the store with a cash-filled bag. She turned herself in on Monday.
The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.
Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh — an announcement made on Edward's 59th birthday
The Back to the Beach podcaster previously spoke about feeling more confident in her own skin after putting on muscle.
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, widening the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year's election. “President Trump was wrong," Pence said during remarks at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner attended by politicians and journalists. Pence's remarks were the sharpest condemnation yet from the once-loyal lieutenant who has often shied away from confronting his former boss.